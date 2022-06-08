ORLANDO - Etowah’s Ryan Triplett is in contention for a gold medal at the Special Olympics USA Games national golf tournament, but his biggest thrill was meeting a hero of his.
Triplett shot a 100 for the second day in a row Wednesday, which is the best of his group by one stroke. But that may have taken a back seat to meeting former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.
“The was cool,” Triplett said. “I told him I was a big fan of his since he was at Florida. We talked a little bit and then we gave each other the Gator chomp and he went on. That made my day. No matter what I shoot tomorrow, meeting him made this whole experience.”
Triplett, 35, had a pretty good day on the course as well. He started off with a par on the day’s first hole, No. 13, and also parred No. 8.
“The whole day went pretty smoothly until the last hole, No. 12,” Triplett said.
Triplett and his golfing partner, M.E. Davis, hit a couple of hazard areas and ended up taking an eight on the final hole. Before that they were in the 90s.
As it was they scored 100, which was the top score in the group, with the next team, also from Tennessee, coming in with a 101. Most of the rest of the competitors weren’t that close.
“I feel confident that we have a shot (at the gold medal),” Triplett said. “We need to get into the 90s. We need to stay away from the sand bunkers and just hit it straight and putt straight.”
Regardless of the results on Thursday, Triplett is heading to Walt Disney World after he is finished playing.
