ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central High School boys’ basketball program will hold a youth basketball camp June 8-10, from 10 a.m.-noon each day. The camp is for students entering the seventh grade through upcoming ninth grade. Cost is $40 per camper. Campers will receive a Central basketball T-shirt and fundamental instruction in offense, defense and shooting. Campers will also compete each day in games with players in their age group.
Mail form and payment to CHS Basketball Camp – c/o Daniel Curtis – 145 County Road, TN 37329. Make checks payable to CHS Basketball – $40.00.
