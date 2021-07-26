McMinn County took its lumps on the soccer pitch this spring, but coach Duane Rikard expects better seasons ahead.
That was the message the coach had for the players, parents and supporters gathered at the Cherokees’ team banquet in May at Heritage Park.
“It was a hard year to be a Cherokee, but I do believe that good times are on the horizon,” Rikard said.
The McMinn boys’ soccer team finished the spring with a 3-11 record, a season that occurred in the wake of the 2020 season’s cancellation due to COVID-19. The Cherokees played a schedule that was mostly recycled from that 2020 season, when they were going to field a more senior-laden team that they expected to contend for a district championship.
But the 2021 team relied on several freshmen and sophomores, all of whom were effectively high school rookies due to the 2020 COVID-19 wipeout robbing the sophomores of their freshman season of high school soccer.
The 2021 team had seven seniors, only three of whom started in the Cherokees’ final game of the season, the District 5-AAA semifinal against Cleveland.
McMinn’s defense was often on the ball, and one bright spot for the Tribe was at goalkeeper, with Noah Graybeal tallying 117 saves this season.
“I think when you look at our season this year, our defense spent a lot of time on the ball,” Rikard said. “And it was hard and it was a tough year to play in the back.”
Graybeal was named to the All-District 5-AAA Second Team, and seniors Nick Arsenault and Zayn Knox were named to the First Team.
Arsenault, who recently signed to play soccer at defending Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) champion Milligan University, was also named to the All-Region 3-AAA Second Team.
Team awards announced at the banquet were:
