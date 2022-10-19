The McMinn Central Chargers (5-3) return to action this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Charger Field, as they look to get back on the winning track against non-region opponent Rockwood (5-3).
Central’s offense wasn’t able to get going two weeks ago against Loudon, as they were shut out.
The Charger offense averages 20 points per game on the season, so being shut out by the Redskins was uncharacteristic. Missing senior left tackle Isaiah Trew to an injury had an impact on the Chargers not being able to move the ball like they wanted, but he’s expected to play in this week.
“Rockwood, they play a lot of different fronts and so there’s a lot of different stuff we will have to prepare for,” Central head coach Matt Moody said. “The good thing is we’ll all our lineman back this week, we had one out with injury last week that really messed with us some. Isaiah Trew, we were missing him; he’s really stepped up and been a leader for that group this season, so we’ll be glad to have him back.”
Moody hopes with the offensive line being back at full strength the Chargers can find their groove on offense.
“Offensively I think at some point we’ve just got to find a rhythm again. The biggest thing is we’ve had our struggles for about three weeks in a row now, so hopefully we get out of our funk and get things rolling again Friday.”
Rockwood’s offense has averaged 50 points in the last three games. Coming off a 62-point performance last week versus Wartburg Central, the Tigers had 361 yards on the ground and three different running backs scored twice.
Central’s defense gave up 308 yards of offense versus Loudon and 185 of those yards came on the ground.
“They run a version of the Wing-T, they’ve got two really good, athletic running backs that they like to get the ball to and the past several weeks they’ve scored a lot of points on people,” Moody said. “So when you play a team like that where they base a lot of their offense on misdirection, we’ve got to make sure on defense we’re reading our keys and let those keys take us to the ball.”
Earlier this season, Rockwood fell to Kingston 24-14, a team that Central beat 17-14.
“We were in that situation last week when Brainerd had beat Loudon and we beat Brainerd and I don’t know what happened last Friday,” Moody said. “We talked about the last five games on our schedule as being the toughest and most competitive and any given Friday night the team that plays the best has the opportunity to beat anybody. Rockwood is no different and we expect them to come in here fired up and ready to play.”
