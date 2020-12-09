Jalen Hunt already made history just by being in Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.
The all-time leading rusher in McMinn County football history was also the first player from the program to be nominated for Mr. Football, let alone be one of the three finalists for the award.
And while Hunt did not hear his name called in Nashville for the Class 6A Mr. Football Award, he could still appreciate what he had accomplished to even be on stage in the ceremony.
“It’s a blessing that I’m the first person from my school to ever do it, and I worked hard and everything to get this far,” said Hunt to The Daily Post-Athenian. “It was a blessing because not many people make it that far and get to experience being at the Titans’ stadium.”
Hunt had already gained the distinction as McMinn’s all-time leading rusher at the end of his junior season last year. But this season, his senior campaign, Hunt kicked his performance up another gear, padding his career mark by another 2,451 yards on 227 carries, also scoring 27 rushing touchdowns. Hunt’s career rushing total stands at 5,754 yards.
Behind Hunt, the Cherokees finished the season with a 10-1 record, their second straight Region 2-6A runner-up finish to defending Class 6A state champion Maryville and their first win in a TSSAA playoff game in eight years.
With those gaudy numbers and McMinn’s team accomplishments, Hunt admitted he was a bit surprised to not hear his name called as the winner.
“I was shocked knowing I had the best stats, but it is what it is,” Hunt said.
C.J. Taylor of Warren County ended up winning the Class 6A Mr. Football Award. Also a finalist in 6A was Jake Briningstool of Ravenwood.
Khalik Ganaway of Peabody won the Class 2A Mr. Football Award, beating out Meigs County’s Will Meadows for that honor. Meadows was unable to attend the ceremony Tuesday due to the Meigs football team being required to quarantine as part of COVID-19 protocol.
“It was an honor to be a finalist,” Meadows said to The DPA. “I hate that the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, but everything happens for a reason.”
Also a 2A finalist was Luke Myers of South Greene. Ganaway’s win gave Peabody a sweep of the state championship and the Mr. Football honors.
Meadows ran for more than 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries, helping power the Tigers to their second straight Class 2A state runner-up finish.
