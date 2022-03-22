CLEVELAND - Meigs County softball dropped a 6-1 decision at Bradley Central on Monday despite outhitting the Bearettes.
Meigs scored a run in the opening inning when Madilyn Johnson singled home Toryn Lawson.
But that was the end of the good news for the Lady Tigers as the Bearettes tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first and then scored a run in the second inning and four more in the fourth.
The loss came despite Meigs outhitting Bradley 7-4. The Lady Tigers also committed four errors and stranded 13 runners.
Sierra Howard surrendered six runs on four hits, but only two of those runs were earned. She walked just one and struck out nine.
Offensively, Howard, Johnson and Kylee Hitson each had two hits and Toryn Lawson’s lone hit was a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.