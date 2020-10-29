CHATTANOOGA – Tyler Bowers saved his best race for when it mattered the most, and the McMinn County sophomore is headed to state.
With a sixth-place finish in the Region 3-Large Class meet Tuesday at Woodland Park Baptist Church, Bowers qualified for the TSSAA State Boys' Cross Country Meet.
Bowers finished the 5K race with a time of 17:40.78. The top 10 finishers in the region race qualify for the state meet. There were 111 runners in the boys' field.
"I remember finishing and thinking I was like so happy that I actually did this good for a reason, because my other races, they weren't as good,” Bowers said of his initial reaction to his finish. “But I really trained for this one.
"In the first of the race, I was telling myself, 'I can do this race.' And then I went off really fast and I set my pace doing that.”
And once he noticed about midway through the race that he was comfortably in the front pack, Bowers liked his chances.
"Around the middle, I saw that I was pretty well ahead and felt I could still go on, and I feel like my place was sealed then,” Bowers said.
Bowers was one of three sophomores who qualified from Region 3-Large.
“I think he has a great shot to win it all his senior year,” said McMinn Coach Jeff Galloway. “He has worked hard and listens to coaching. Losing his track season last year hurt his development a little, but he ran his fastest time ever on a course that isn't extremely friendly for racing.”
The state meet will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The meet was moved from Nashville this season, where it typically takes place, due to COVID-19 protocol. The Large Class boys' race, in which Bowers will run, will begin at 10:40 a.m. CST (11:40 EST).
Two more McMinn runners barely missed out on joining Bowers on the trip to the state meet. Micah Underdown, a junior, was 13th in the boys' race with a time of 18:11.17. In the girls' race, sophomore Tate Crayne was 12th out of 83 runners, finishing in 22:20.85.
Underdown finished 10 spots ahead of where he placed in last year's region meet, even despite COVID-19 wiping out his track and field season last spring.
“Micah is very disappointed in his finish, but I am not,” Galloway said. “He was 23rd last year and beat some who beat him last year. He has worked as hard as anyone in that field. I am certain that he will be there next year. Last year would have been his first track season ever, and we were looking forward to what it would have done for his speed development.”
Of the 11 runners who finished ahead of Crayne, six are seniors.
“Tate was 20th last year after missing three weeks due to illness,” Galloway said. “She has a bright future in this sport. She was so disappointed that she missed it by so little. I am sure that will drove her for next year. I am sure that she will qualify next year.”
McMinn's boys had qualified for state as a team last year but fell short of that feat this year with a sixth-place finish out of 14 teams. Cookeville won the boys' team title with 72 points, followed by Ooltewah with 98, Walker Valley 101, Cleveland 105, Rhea County 123 and McMinn 145. The top three teams qualify for state.
“I really wanted to go as a team, but I'm still going to represent my school,” Bowers said.
However, McMinn was the only team in the boys' field who did not have a senior running in varsity this fall.
“And the lack of experience showed,” Galloway said. “The freshmen and sophomores will be tough to beat the next few years, and with the three good juniors returning, we should be a factor in which team wins the region next year.”
The girls finished in fifth place, but after region champion Cookeville with 30 points, only 20 points separated second-place Walker Valley (92 points) from McMinn (112). Cleveland, in third, scored 97 points and Stone Memorial was fourth with 99.
“The girls were as good as any girls team we have had, and the difference between our girls and the second place team wasn't very big,” Galloway said. “Everything had to fall into place for us. We lost three meets for three girls early on who could have used the experience and it showed up at the end. They are the hardest working girls at that meet, and those returning should be able to compete next year with the best of the Region, except Cookeville. I think the fact that no girls team from here has ever made it might change soon.”
Other region results for McMinn's boys were Easton Schumacher in 31st place with a time of 19:13.96, Luke Ramey 51st in 20:12.66, Carson Black 52nd in 20:13.67, Ethan Meadows 69th in 21:07.38 and Sam Goodin 86th in 22:22.63.
For McMinn's girls, rounding out the results were Kate Sherwood 19th in 22:59.06, Lauren Green 27th in 23:58.01, Aubrey Pickel 28th in 24:13.19, Ashley Ratliff 40th in 25:36.50, Cecilia Blackledge 41st in 25:38.58 and Leslie Traucht 44th in 26:16.55.
