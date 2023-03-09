Several area teams get their spring sports seasons started Monday and Tuesday.
McMinn County and McMinn Central baseball and softball all play their season openers Monday, while Meigs County softball and McMinn soccer get underway Tuesday. Schedules are subject to change, most often due to weather.
The baseball Cherokees, sporting a preseason No. 7 Class 4A state ranking from the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA), dive right in to District 5-4A play Monday at home against Howard with a 5:30 p.m. start. McMinn then goes to Howard for the away leg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
McMinn softball also begins Monday at home against Sequoyah, with a 5:30 p.m. game time. The Lady Cherokees then take to the road for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday at Tellico Plains.
Central baseball is home Monday against traditional rival Sequoyah for a 5:30 p.m. start. The Chargers play again 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Maryville Christian.
Central softball starts 5:30 p.m. Monday at Polk County, and the Lady Chargers continue with another road trip to Copper Basin for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch Tuesday.
The softball Lady Tigers, who are seeking their second straight TSSAA Spring Fling apperance, get their season going 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland.
McMinn boys' soccer also kicks off Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. start at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.
Later on in the week, Meigs baseball begins its campaign 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Red Bank, then continues its three-day season-opening homestand 6 p.m. Thursday against Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and 6 p.m. Friday against Copper Basin.
McMinn track and field also gets off and running 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ooltewah Invitational.
McMinn baseball continues Thursday in a weekend tournament, starting noon against Science Hill at Jefferson County High School, then moving to Heritage High School for the rest of the tournament, which continues 3 p.m. Friday versus Station Camp, 10 a.m. Saturday against Powell and 3 p.m. Saturday versus Montgomery Central.
Central baseball proceeds later in the week with away legs 5 p.m. Thursday at Maryville Christian and 6 p.m. Friday at Sequoyah.
McMinn soccer continues later in the week in the Cleveland Classic, playing 6 p.m. Thursday at Benny Monroe Stadium against East Hamilton, 7 p.m. Friday at the Mouse Creek complex against East Ridge and noon Saturday at Benny Monroe against Knoxville Catholic.
McMinn softball begins District 5-4A play 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Ooltewah.
Meigs softball is hosing the Tiger Classic on Friday and Saturday at Athens Regional Park, with McMinn also in the tournament field there.
Central soccer and track and all three area tennis teams do not get started until the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.