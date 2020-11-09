Calhoun won a pair of nailbiters over Niota in elementary basketball action on Thursday at Calhoun Elementary School.
The Lady Minks won the girls' game 9-7, with Alexia McDermott, Brylie Davis, Savannah Russell and Brianna Moore all scoring 2 points each and Susanna Jones adding 1 point. For Niota, Emma Givens scored 4 points and McKensi Cunningham 3 points.
Calhoun's boys battled to a 47-44 victory. Landon Shirk led the Minks with 26 points, and Brody Croomes added 11 and Zachary Melton 8. For Niota, Cadin Melton scored 21 points and Isaac Hennessee 16.
