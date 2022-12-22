The McMinn County Cherokees split a pair of games Wednesday and Thursday during road trips to White County.
Cherokees 58, Gatlinburg-Pittman 48
The McMinn County Cherokees were able to overcome a 10-0 deficit to defeat the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders 58-48 Thursday in Gatlinburg.
The Cherokess were outscored 22-10 in the first quarter as Hayden Smith scored seven of the 10 points.
The Cherokee defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding Gatlinburg-Pittman to only eight points in the period. The Cherokees scored 17 points as they cut the lead to 29-27 at halftime.
”They jumped on us 10-0 in the first. We fought back and battled back and went on a run in the second quarter and then it was back and forth from then on,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey.
The Cherokees went on to win the second half as they took the lead in the third and didn’t relinquish it. Reese Frazier finished with 14 points, all coming in the second half. He scored nine in the fourth.
”Finally, at the end our toughness stood up. At the end they were tired. We out-toughed them. I think we were up by 15 in the fourth,” said Casey. “Rebounding was the key and our defensive pressure was the difference in the game today.”
Cherokees 58, Grant County 63
The McMinn County Cherokees lost a close game 63-58 to the Grant County Braves in Gatlinburg.
The Cherokees got outscored 19-12 in the first quarter. However, Davion Mitchell finished with a team high in points with 18 and Reese Frazier finished with 15.
The Cherokees did fight back in the second quarter as they won the period 15-14, cutting into the lead by one. The Cherokees went into halftime being down 33-27.
”Another physical battle,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “They had 6’8 and 6’5 guys. We were down at half early and turnovers hurt us.”
The Cherokees didn’t lay down as they tied the game in the fourth quarter, but just didn’t have enough to close the game. They outscored Grant County 31-30 in the second half.
”Tie game with 40 seconds left, they hit a big shot. Proud of my guys, we grew up today,” Casey said.
