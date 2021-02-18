ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central survived and advanced in the District 5-AA Tournament on Wednesday. But just barely.
The Chargers came away with a 42-40 victory over rival Meigs County in a hard-fought game in which neither team was ever up by more than six points.
Both coaches had areas of the game in which they weren’t pleased with, but the win means Central will move on in the tournament.
“Defensively we played a really, really good game,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We held them to two points in the third quarter. Granted, they missed some shots, but we were right there challenging them.
“Offensively, we did not play well. Now Meigs did a good job defensively funneling everything inside and just clogging everything up. But we did not have an attacking mentality. We just weren’t aggressive.”
Meigs had a last play down by two and a bucket would have sent the game to overtime. But Meigs never got the shot off after a block by Central’s Samuel Masingale.
Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson said the final play didn’t cause the Tigers to end the season nor did the fact that he thought Meigs was fouled three times in the final two minutes in which no calls were made.
He said the main reason for Meigs’ loss was a lack of consistent offense. Specifically, poor passing and missed free throws were a problem.
The Tigers had a least 10 turnovers in the second half, most of them unforced errors.
“We just had too many mistakes, too many turnovers and missed free throws,” Perkinson said. “We have got to do a better job of passing. Even if it’s not a turnover, the pass is off to the side a bit or at the knees and the shooter can’t get the shot off because of that. Missed free throws hurt us too.”
Despite being disappointed with the loss, Perkinson said he is proud of his team for their effort.
“They played hard from the opening tip to the end of the game,” Perkinson said. “We have closed the gap. Last year, we got beat by an average of 28 points a game. This year it’s 7.2. Now we’ve got to get over the hump.”
With only two seniors, the Tigers have a chance to be better next year, but it’s not a sure thing. The Tigers say goodbye to seniors Seth Caldwell and Carl Balaban.
“We should have a good nucleus coming back,” Perkinson said. “But we have a lot of things to work on. Just because we have most everybody back doesn't mean we will automatically win. We have a lot of work to do.”
The Tigers finish the season with an 8-18 record.
The Chargers (11-14) will now travel to Loudon on Friday for a 6 p.m tipoff. Regardless of the outcome of that game Wednesday’s win puts Central in the Region tournament.
Central 42, Meigs 40
Central started off with a bang as Gabe Masingale and Carter Henderson each drilled three-pointers to put the Chargers up 6-0.
But that was the largest margin either team had as Meigs eventually overtook Central later in the game.
Samuel Masingale and Gabe Masingale each made field goals as Central led 10-4, but buckets by Meigs’ Payton Armour, Matthew Boshears and then another one by Armour tied the game at 10-10 going to the second quarter.
The two teams traded buckets for much of the second quarter with Meigs holding a 22-18 lead with 3:30 left in the half.
A three-pointer by Cole Owens made it 25-18 before two free throws by Gabe Masingale and a bucket by Darius Carden cut Meigs’ lead to 25-22 at the half.
Central controlled the third quarter behind buckets by Henderson, Darius Carden and Samuel Masingale along with a free throw by Henderson. Meigs’ only points in the third came on a bucket by Owens.
The third quarter ended with Central up 29-27.
Later in the fourth quarter, Meigs led 34-29 after two free throws by Armour. That was the biggest lead either team had in the second half.
The two teams continued to battle basket-for-basket.
Later, with 2:42 left in the game, a bucket by Gabe Masingale made it 39-38, Meigs, and a turnover and a fast-break dunk by Carden put Central ahead 40-39 with 1:10 to play.
A free throw by Carter put the Chargers ahead 41-39, but a free throw by Armour made it 41-40.
But the Tigers rebounded Armour’s missed second free throw and called time out with 17 seconds to play.
Meigs ended up with a short shot in or just outside of the lane, which Samuel Masingale blocked and then dove on the ball and called time out with 2.7 seconds to play.
Meigs intentionally fouled with 1.3 seconds left on the ensuing inbounds pass. Caleb Foote made one free throw and Meigs’ long-range attempt at the buzzer fell short.
Carter and Henderson led the Chargers with 12 points each. Owens led the Tigers with 16 points and Armour finished with 13 points.
