Meigs County’s tennis team defeated district rival McMinn Central in girls and boys play during Thursday’s match at Ingleside Park.
“I thought we played really well today,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “It’s always good to get a district win.”
Central Coach Jenna Adams could not be reached for comment before deadline.
The Lady Tigers defeated Central 8-1. Liberty Meadows, who used to play at Meigs, was the only Central player to win a game, defeating Ansley Wade 8-0. Wade, however, would get even in doubles play.
All the other Meigs players won. On the girls’ side in singles, Madison Fischer defeated Central’s Molly King 8-6, Emily Henry won 8-1 over Anna Davis, Macey Bunch won 8-0 over MJ Powers, Ashlyn Rayl defeated Mia Medina 8-0 and Jaci Powell won 8-0 over Chelsea Banks.
In girls’ doubles, Wade and Powell won 7-5 (tiebreaker) over Meadows and King; Fischer and Henry won 8-5 over Davis and Powers and Crisp and Rayl defeated Medina and Banks 8-0.
The Meigs boys won 9-0.
In the boys’ singles, Alex Schaumburg won 8-1 over Dewey Smith, Austin Andrews defeated Nicolas King 8-1, Noah Powers won 8-1 over Brandon Stillwell and Ethan Hill defeated Garrett Atkinson 8-0. Devin Starr and Easton Meadows both won by forfeit for Meigs.
In doubles, Powers and Andrews won 8-2, Easton Meadows and Starr won 8-2.
Alex Schaumburg and Dillon Brown won by forfeit.
