CLEVELAND – The Athens City Middle School boys' basketball team took down Gatlinburg-Pittman 47-29 in the first round of the Section 1-AA tournament on Monday at Cleveland Middle School.
The Cougars advanced to the tournament quarterfinals, which they will play 8 p.m. Wednesday against Vine Middle Magnet at Anderson County High School. If ACMS wins Wednesday, it will play in the semifinals 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner between New Center and Holston back at Anderson.
