DUNLAP – The McMinn Central Chargers cruised past Sequatchie County 43-27 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday on the road.
In their program's first postseason appearance in six years, the Chargers (6-5) picked up their first playoff win since 2014.
Central got down 7-0 in the opening three minutes of the game. The Sequatchie quarterback scrambled to his left and found the end zone. Central proceeded to go three and out and was forced to punt.
The Indians got the ball in great field position, but as they were driving to score McCain Baker swooped in to intercept the pass, giving Central the momentum they needed. Baker had two interceptions this game and would have had a pick-six if Central didn’t get flagged for blocking in the back.
“I think defensively we made a lot of big plays at crucial times," said McMinn Central head coach Matt Moody. "We knew they going to try to throw the ball around a little bit, so I thought our secondary played well. We did a good job of pressuring the quarterback, forcing him into some throws that I think he wasn’t ready for.”
Quarterback Novice Cox got the scoring started for the Chargers after the interception. Central moved the ball inside Sequatchie territory and cashed in as Cox powered his way into the end zone.
The Chargers got the ball back after a punt and Cox connected with senior wideout Jacob Ferguson on 4th down for a 30-yard pass play. Ferguson made a spectacular one handed catch in the end zone to make the score 14-7 to close out the first.
The Indians scratched first in the second as they found the end zone on a 20-yard pass reception that tied the game at 14.
The Chargers didn’t blink, though, as Cox aired it out again, this time finding Bay Harbison on an 80-yard catch and run for a lead they would never relinquish. Harbison out-raced the whole Sequatchie secondary as he ran up the Chargers' sideline, making the score 21-14.
The Indians looked to counter the score, but senior linebacker Isaiah Edmonds had other plans, ripping the ball lose from the runner. Edmonds returned the fumble 30 yards to paydirt, making the score 27-14 after the missed point after. Central forced three turnovers in the first half and six for the game.
“Just really being opportunistic is the best way I can describe our defense tonight,” Moody said.
The Indians would, however, score to end the half, trimming the Chargers' lead to six.
Junior tailback Hunter Cook got the scoring started in the third, muscling his way into the end zone on a five-yard run, adding to the lead, 34-21. Cook was a focal point of the offense all night, as he carried the ball 22 times for 168 yards and the touchdown. The Chargers leaned on their senior-laden offensive line in the second half, as they started to dominate their matchups up front. The Chargers rushed for 294 yards as a team and scored three goal line touchdowns.
“I was happy to see us be able to run the ball the way we did," Moody said. "That’s kinda true to form for us … what we were doing earlier in the season. What a night Hunter Cook had. I think that’s a testament to our guys up front."
Sequatchie did score a touchdown in the second half, but only once. They got deep inside the Chargers' red zone and plowed their way in to make the score 34-27, putting the pressure back on Central.
“In the first half they just made plays," Moody said. "It wasn’t anything we were doing wrong, not mental mistakes, and we were playing hard. So, I was glad to see our guys overcome the first-half adversity early on. We didn’t hang our heads. We just kept battling and that’s the sign of a mature team."
Cox was dynamic with his legs all game. On the ensuing Chargers possession, he broke loose for a 50-yard scramble, setting the table as he found the end zone for the second time on the ground, making the score 40-27 after the missed PAT. Cox finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 7-14 passing and 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Chargers added a late 38-yard field goal by Wyatt Jaimes that gave Central the extra breathing room they needed to close the game, making the final score 43-27.
Winning this game means Central advances to the second round of the playoffs and travels back to Sweetwater for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Nov. 11. These two teams just played in the final week of the regular season, but Moody doesn’t believe in revenge games.
“We don’t talk too much about revenge games," Moody said. "That’s a really good football team over there, too. They have been a consistent top 10 team in the state. (Sweetwater) coach (Mike) Martin has done a great job. They're full of size and athletes. Last week it was a really good football game between us, so hopefully we can get in there and play with the same type of intensity we did tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.