Before the boys clash on the gridiron next Friday, the girls get their respective fall sports seasons going this coming week, including two area volleyball teams and both of the area’s soccer squads.
McMinn County and Meigs County volleyball both begin regular season competition Monday. The Lady Cherokees are on the road at Tellico Plains, while the Lady Tigers begin their campaign at home against Sequoyah. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
McMinn continues its season with another road match Tuesday at Howard to begin District 5-AAA play, then plays its first home match Thursday against Bradley Central. The volleyball Lady Cherokees are looking to improve on a 9-9 mark from last year, which included two district wins.
Meigs proceeds after its season opener by taking to the road Thursday for a District 4-A match at newcomer Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. The Lady Tigers are coming off last year’s 15-5 season that ended with a runner-up district finish and the program’s fourth region tournament appearance in as many years in existence. Meigs has eight returning players overall, including two starters after the graduation of four seniors.
McMinn Central soccer also begins its season Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Signal Mountain. The Chargerettes then play their first home match 6 p.m. Thursday against Walker Valley. Central finished last year with a 9-9 record and advanced to the region semifinals. The Chargerettes enter the fall needing to replace six seniors, but seven starters are back on the team from last year.
McMinn County’s soccer team starts its season Thursday, kicking off 7 p.m. against Signal Mountain at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
The soccer Lady Cherokees are aiming to extend their streak of TSSAA state tournament appearances after reaching it the last two years. McMinn finished with a 14-4-1 record last season, and the Lady Tribe enters the fall with ongoing streaks of four straight District 5-AAA championships and 27 straight wins against district opponents.
The Lady Cherokees, however, must make up for the graduation of four seniors from last year, which included the program’s all-time goals leader Allison Hansford, dominant midfielder Addie Smith and defensive captain Kendall Heath.
Central volleyball does not begin its season until Sept. 1, with a 6 p.m. home match against District 5-AA opponent Kingston.
