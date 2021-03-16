McMinn County got its 2021 softball season off to a rousing start while McMinn Central sees what improvements it needs to make.
The Lady Cherokees scored nine runs in the third inning to come away with a 15-0 victory. The game was called in the third due to the run rule.
McMinn scored twice in the first inning, four runs in the second inning and crossed the plate nine times in the third before the game was called.
McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said he liked what he saw out of his team considering it was the first game of the year with no preseason scrimmages allowed because of COVID-19.
“I think we played pretty well for the first day out without any type of preseason,” Rogers said. “Defensively we played well and we pitched the ball pretty well. I thought we did a good job of adjusting to their pitching. It was a little slower than what we are used to but we did a good job of staying back and being disciplined. For a first day I thought we played well.”
The opening day results don’t show it and Central Coach Britt Shaw said his team needs to get better, but he thought the program overall has improved.
“We played better than we did two years ago (on opening day),” Shaw said. “We made some mistakes, but we also made a few plays. McMinn made some plays to keep us from scoring. We will work on some things and come back tomorrow.”
The Lady Chargers (0-1) will travel to District 5-AA rival Meigs County (0-1) on Tuesday. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Cherokees (4-1) will travel to Ooltewah, a District 5-AAA opponent, on Tuesday.
McMinn 15, McMinn Central 0
Central generated a scoring opportunity in the top of the first when Elizabeth White reached base on an error with one out and, after the second out, advanced to second on a single by Brooklyn Martin.
But McMinn ended the threat on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Cherokees didn’t waste any time in the bottom of the first with leadoff hitter Sammie Greeson singling, stealing second and reaching third on a wild pitch. Kaitlyn Evans drew a walk and then Sadie Brazzell singled home Greeson to make it 1-0.
After the first out, Lexi Cooley’s groundout allowed Evans to score to put McMinn up 2-0.
Kelsey Beasley singled in the top of the second for Central, but that was all the offense the Lady Chargers could muster in their half of the second.
Aaliyah Cagle started off things for McMinn in the bottom of the inning with a one out double to center field. After the second out Greeson singled home Cagle.
Greeson reached third on a passed ball and then a wild pitch, later scoring on another passed ball.
Evans was then hit by a pitch and later scored on a single by Brazzell. The final run for McMinn in the second inning came on a double by Taylor Hancock that drove in Brazzell.
Central got a double by White in the top of the third, but it didn’t lead to any runs.
Then came the big inning for the Lady Cherokees as McMinn put up nine runs in the bottom of the third.
Cagle drew a one out walk and Lexi Evans came in as a courtesy runner for her. Lexi Evans stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. She then scored on a single by Greeson.
Kaitlyn Evans then drew a walk and Greeson later scored on a passed ball to make it 8-0. Brazzell also drew a walk.
Kaitlyn Evans scored on a wild pitch to put McMinn ahead 9-0 and Hancock walked. Lexi Cooley then was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Central continued to have some control problems in the circle as McMinn scored its next six runs all on bases loaded walks and hit batters and the game was called at 15-0.
McMinn finished with eight hits and committed one error. Greeson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored three times while Brazzell went 2-for-2 and scored three runs and drove in one run.
Kaitlyn Evans, Cagle, Cooley, Kendall Coffey, Hancock, Reagan Wade and Addie Benton each picked up one RBI.
Every player who entered the game for McMinn scored at least one run. Kaitlyn Evans joined Greeson in crossing the plate three times.
Cagle picked up the win. She pitched a three-inning shutout, giving up four hits while striking out two and walking none.
Central had four hits, but could not string any together. Beasley, Martin, White and Kinslee Huckabee each had one hit.
