DECATUR – An approaching thunderstorm cut Meigs County's final scrimmage of the preseason short, but coach Jason Fitzgerald saw what he wanted to see from his Tigers.
Meigs ended the scrimmage Friday in a 6-6 tie with Rockwood, which runs the wing-T on offense and would prove to be a effective test of the Tigers' physicality.
"Just trying to get more physical on both sides of the ball, and was wanting to go against the wing-T so we'd have to be physical, and I thought we did a pretty good job,” Fitzgerald said.
The scrimmage had originally been scheduled to take place at Greenback, but Greenback canceled in the middle of the week, and it was moved to Meigs' Jewell Field, with Rockwood coming to Decatur.
And Rockwood, who is also called the Tigers, ripped off several chunk plays on its first possession, which was a 10-play series. A 30-yard touchdown pass gave Rockwood the lead, and it followed that score with a long run to threaten another touchdown. Tuff Ricker, however, ended Rockwood's second touchdown threat with an interception.
Offensively, Meigs' running game could not be stopped much, with Ty Kraskouskas, Ethan Meadows, Luke Pendergrass, Bryson Hiefnar and Dylan Carroll all picking up solid gains throughout the scrimmage.
The Tigers did throw an interception on the fifth play of their 10-play series that prevented them from scoring points. Meigs got its touchdown during its down and distance series, with quarterback Meadows finding Kraskouskas with a fourth-down pass and Kraskouskas taking it the rest of the 25 yards.
"Offense pretty much moved it both times we had the football,” Fitzgerald said. “We had an interception down here, but Meadows is getting better each time. He had a nice throw. Ty and all of our running backs that were in there, we had about four kids playing with Ty and Carroll and Luke got some carries and Hiefnar got some carries. They were all good. So we'll watch this film and just good work by another good team.”
And meanwhile, Meigs' defense tightened up and limited Rockwood's wing-T attack on its down-and-distance series.
The junior varsity teams each got one 10-play series to finish a scrimmage that lasted less than an hour with stormy weather about to roll into Decatur, lightning visible in the distance.
"It was short, but we needed to see some wing-T,” Fitzgerald said. “Rockwood runs that wing-T. We wanted to see it in the preseason. I thought we adjusted on that second series.”
The Tigers' last bit of preseason action takes place Friday in the jamboree at Polk County High School. Meigs will play Loudon in the 7:30 p.m. game, a 20-minute quarter with a running clock.
Meigs begins the 2022 season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
