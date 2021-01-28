BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky – Tennessee Wesleyan's women trailed from start to finish in a 67-46 loss Tuesday at Union College in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-5) trailed 15-10 after one quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 51-37 after three quarters. TWU trailed as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Wesleyan shot 30.2% from the floor, compared to Union's 41.5% field goal percentage. The Lady Bulldogs also committed 15 turnovers, leading to 12 Union points.
Hannah Cherry was the Lady Bulldogs' lone double-digit scorer with 15 points. Madison McClurg and Chloe Yearwood added seven points each. Ashley Baxter pulled down a career-high eight rebounds to go with five points.
The Lady Bulldogs are back home Satuday against Point, with a 2 p.m. tip-off time. The men's basketball game against Point starts at 4 p.m.
