CALHOUN – Riceville won two basketball games Monday at Calhoun.
The Lady Wildcats won 35-26, led by Kyra Watson with 12 points and Ellie Whaley and Kayley Burgess with 8 each. For Calhoun, Carly Sneed scored 10 points and Bailey Derrick and Anna Lea McCay 7 each.
Riceville's boys won 72-23. Leading the Wildcats were Jaxon Hope with 14 points and Henry Cook 12. For the Minks, Javen Burger scored 9 points and Brody Croomes 6.
