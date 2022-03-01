MANCHESTER – Addie Smith and Allison Hansford clearly weren’t ready for their high school basketball careers to end.
And with the two seniors stepping up – just like they often did for McMinn County in soccer – to make critical plays in overtime, the Lady Cherokees shocked the state with a 53-51 upset of Coffee County in the Region 3-4A semifinals Monday at Coffee County Central High School.
With the score 41-41 at the end of regulation, Smith started the extra period with a go-ahead layup, then swiped a backcourt steal and finished after the turnover to put the Lady Tribe ahead by four points.
"I was just wanting to win this game so bad,” Smith said. “I don't know how it came out that far late in the game, but I'm glad it did. And it gave us something to look up to so we could win.”
Then Hansford, with McMinn (20-11) protecting a 50-48 lead, sank two free throws with 17.6 seconds to restore the Lady Cherokees’ margin to two possessions, while facing a near-capacity crowd whose vast majority was cheering for her to miss. After two Lady Red Raider field goal attempts drew iron, Hansford made another one of two foul shots for good measure.
"I knew that we definitely needed them to win, and I felt all the good energy from our team and I knew I could make them,” said Hansford of her two clinching free throws. “I really just distracted myself from the other team's fans and just tried to focus on the game.”
Coffee’s 3-pointer at the final horn proved academic, and the Lady Tribe delivered a stunning end to the postseason for the Lady Raiders (29-4), who had entered Monday’s semifinal on a 26-game winning streak and boasting the No. 4 ranking in Class 4A in the final Associated Press state poll of the season.
"Everybody just hung in there and did their job,” said McMinn interim head coach David Tucker. “We stayed after it, and what a win. What a win for our district, and what a win for McMinn County High School.”
With the victory, the Lady Cherokees ensured themselves of at least two more games. Their first takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday for the Region 3-4A championship at Bradley Central High School. McMinn plays the Bearettes for the fourth time this season, seeking to end Bradley’s six-year region title streak and its 112-game winning streak against district opponents.
Whether the Lady Tribe wins or loses the region championship game, it also plays its Class 4A sectional game Saturday – the first time McMinn has played in the sectional round since the 2010-2011 season.
Smith and Hansford dedicated their senior-year accomplishment to Tim McPhail, the Lady Cherokees’ head coach for the previous 14 seasons who is still locked in a battle with brain cancer.
"That's the biggest deal,” Smith said. “I’ve been wanting to win all this for Coach McPhail, and that was the only thing on my mind, was to win this game and every single game after this, was to make it for him and to show us that we're still playing for him.”
"It means a lot, especially since we worked the past four years to make it here, and like Addie said, we're all doing this for Coach McPhail,” Hansford added.
McMinn drilled five 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep pace with the hometown favorites – two each from Peytyn Oliver and Aubrey Gonzalez and another from Brooklyn Stinnett.
Oliver, who led the Lady Cherokees with 22 points, started the second quarter with her third triple, evening the score at 18-18. But soon after, McMinn missed 12 straight missed field goals before Stinnett finally ended that cold spell with her second 3-pointer of the night with 57 seconds left before halftime.
But despite its second-quarter shooting struggles, McMinn’s defense prevented Coffee from stretching its lead by any more than seven points. The Lady Raiders led just 30-23 at halftime.
"In the second quarter they could've blown us out, but we just hung around and hung around,” Tucker said. “I’m awful proud of them and everybody.”
Smith, who finished with 13 points, and Oliver combined for a 6-0 run to begin the third quarter, and Coffee missed its first five shots of the period and committed five turnovers against the Lady Cherokees’ defensive pressure. McMinn whittled its deficit to 36-33 heading into the fourth.
"They believed in what we're doing, and a lot of people don't like to play that kind of basketball, but, hey, it's unbelievable,” Tucker said.
Back-to-back threes, the first from Smith and the second from Oliver following one of Hansford’s six steals for the game, briefly lifted the Lady Cherokees ahead 41-39 before Chloe Gannon answered in the post to tie it for Coffee. McMinn successfully held possession for the last 3:06 of regulation, with Oliver getting a contested layup attempt with about five seconds left that hit the rim.
But Smith got McMinn started right in overtime. Oliver followed with four straight free throws in two 1-and-1 situations, and Gonzalez made one of two from the stripe with 30.9 seconds left to inch the Lady Cherokees’ lead to 50-46. Kiya Farrell’s baseline jumper brought Coffee back within two points, putting the pressure back on McMinn and Hansford – and she delivered.
"You've just got to play and believe and we did,” Tucker said.
