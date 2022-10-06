Chargerettes mercy-rule Greenback in regular-season finale From staff reports Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — The McMinn Central girls' soccer team posted a 9-0 mercy-rule win over Greenback on Thursday at Central High School to conclude the regular season.Savannah Miller scored a double hat trick on her Senior Night. Bailey Manders, also a senior, Reagan baker and Maddie Kikpatrick knocked in one goal each, and Macy Knox dealt one assist.The Chargerettes (10-6) resume play in the District 7-AA tournament semifinals, which they will host Tuesday against Chattanooga Central. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenback Mercy Win Sport Hat Trick Maddie Kikpatrick Chargerettes Rule Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Chargers overcome state-ranked Kingston, secure first playoff berth in six years McMinn Central, Meigs County sports could shift classes with TSSAA enrollment numbers Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 Alleged hostage situation turns into arrest last week Police reports for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
