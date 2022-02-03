The boys' basketball teams from Athens City Middle School and Riceville Elementary saw their seasons come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday in their respective sectional tournaments.
ACMS lost 52-51 to Vine Middle in the Section 1-AA quarterfinals at Anderson County High School. The Cougars, who won the Area 5-AA championship last week, saw their season end with a 23-2 record.
Riceville also lost a heartbreaker in the Section 2-A quarterfinals at Harriman High School, falling 36-34 to Tellico Plains Junior High. The Wildcats had gone undefeated against other McMinn County opponents this year on the way to their second straight county title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.