The Meigs Middle Lady Tiger defeated Athens City Middle School 46-9 on Thursday.
Meigs wa led by Alexis Krnaz with 15 points and Lila Brown added 10.
The Meigs junior varsity squad won 26-11 and were led by Ainsley King with 10.
