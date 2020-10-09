ENGLEWOOD — It proved to be an up and down week for McMinn Central soccer.
The week started on a good note as the Chargerettes defeated District 7-AA opponent Chattanooga Central 7-1 to clinch second place in the district. The news wasn’t as good on Thursday, however, as the Chargerettes lost by the same score, 7-1, at home to Class AAA squad Walker Valley on Senior Night. Central started all its seniors.
“They got off to a strong start and we didn’t,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “They put in three goals right off the bat. Part of that was we were playing some girls out of position and they had never played together before.
“But even when I put in the starters they started slow too. Walker Valley has three really good attacking players that are fast, strong and have good footwork with the ball.”
This year’s seniors, who were recognized before the game, are Maddie Choat, Stonie Fox, Mariacelina De Luna, Whitney Newman, Sara Plank, McKenzie Keith and Trinidy Underwood.
The Chargerettes still have business to take care of as the district tournament starts next week. Central will host Sequoyah on Tuesday at 6 p.m. As of now, it will be on Central’s campus, but if there is a lot of rain this weekend it could be moved to Bicentennial Park.
Central announced that four players have been selected for the district 7-AA All-District Team. Those players are center back Maddie Choat, goal keeper Stonie Fox, center midfielder Carlee Rule and striker Emma Grace Tuggle.
“They all deserve it,” Travis Tuggle said. “Maddie is one of our Meigs County girls. She has played with my daughter since she was little and I’ve seen her grow up to be an outstanding young lady and she’s a good defender and leader for our team. Nobody I’ve ever coached has improved more in three years than Stonie. She has done a great job for us. Carlee is a great player. She plays bigger than she is, nobody is going to outmuscle Carlee.
“Of course, Emma Grace is my daughter so I’ve got to brag on her. She’s gotten bigger and faster, she’s worked hard. She’s become a really good soccer player for us.”
Travis Tuggle added that Central could only have four on the All-District Team but more probably deserve to be recognized as well.
“Kellan Baker could be on the team, Savannah Miller could be on the team, Maddox Mayfield could be on the team, Molly Masingale could be on the team. So we could have had several more on the team, but I think they should all be mentioned,” he said.
Walker Valley made it 3-0 about 10 minutes into the game.
The game settled down a little bit for awhile, but then Walker Valley scored three more goals to make it 6-0, with two of the goals coming off corner kicks.
Walker Valley almost scored again off another corner with 11:55 to play in the half, but Fox made a diving save off a point-plank shot less than five feet away.
Then, with under two minutes to play, Baker scored to make it 6-1 at the half.
Freshman goalie Jackie Payne played in goal for the second half and right away made a nice save in the first minute. Then Rule fired off a shot, but it was saved by Walker Valley.
Payne then made another save with 27 minutes left to play before Walker Valley scored its last goal wth 17 minutes left.
“Jackie Payne played great,” Travis Tuggle said. “That goal they scored she couldn’t have done anything about, it was great execution by them.”
The game ended with Central falling 7-1, but Tuggle was pleased with the way his team competed after halftime.
“We played much better in the second half,” Tuggle said. “We put some passes together and possessed the ball a little better. The second half was much better.”
Fox made two saves in the first half and Payne made four in the second half. Walker Valley controlled possession, especially in the first half, and finished with at least 12 shots on goal compared to five for Central.
But the Chargerettes kept finding the back of the net, scoring three goals in about three minutes near the end of the first half. Kellan Baker scored in the 35th minute, Rule added a goal in the 36th minute and then Baker scored again in the 38th minute to make it 5-1 at halftime.
Miller scored twice in the second half with goals in the 48th and 68th minutes to provide the final 7-1 margin.
Central fired off 35 shots and had four corners. Rule, Baker and Miller each scored two goals and Tuggle had one. Fox wasn’t busy in goal for Central as Chattanooga had only three shots on the night, but she did make one save.
