In the final version of the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll for the 2022 season, the Tennessee Wesleyan softball program saw more history made. The team was ranked No. 9 in the poll, marking the highest ranking in the NAIA poll in program history. This is also the first time the program has been ranked inside the top 10. The team garnered 362 voting points in the poll.
After beginning the season unranked, the Lady Bulldogs officially jumped into the poll on April 6, the third edition of this season's poll, at No. 24. The team stayed ranked in the biweekly poll for the remainder of the season, moving as high as No. 21 but finishing the regular season ranked No. 23. Wins against (rankings are at the time the teams played) No. 22 University of the Cumberlands, No. 20 Milligan University, (RV) Brenau University, and No. 17 University of the Cumberlands helped the team get into the poll during the regular season.
After completing the regular season with a 30-7 overall record, the team went on a seven-game winning streak. Within that winning streak was an Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Title win, the program's first tournament title since 2015, which gave them an automatic bid to the 2022 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. This was the team's first time in the national tournament since 2015.
Picking up three wins as the No. 3 seed in the Bowling Green Bracket in the Opening Round, including a win over No. 21 Campbellsville University and two wins over No. 9 Central Methodist University clinched the program's first-ever Opening Round championship, advancing the team to the program's first-ever NAIA Softball World Series.
Though the team did not pick up a win in the World Series, the historic run left them with the landmark ranking of No. 9 in the postseason edition of the NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
TWU finished the 2022 season with a 37-9 overall record, the second-most wins in a season in program history. The team collected 30+ wins for the first time since 2015, for only the third since 2006, and the seventh time in program history.
STRONG EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORABLE MENTION: Cheyenne Strong added another accolade to her already long list of awards for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The All-Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) First Team Pitcher, National Fastpitch Coaches' Association (NFCA) NAIA All-Region I, the program's first NAIA Softball World Series All-Tournament Team member, and the program's first NFCA NAIA All-American (Second Team) was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention member. Strong is the first student-athlete in program history on record to be named NAIA All-American Honorable Mention.
The All-America teams were selected by the NAIA-Softball Coaches' Association All-America Committee.
Strong had one of the best seasons in program history to garner the honor. The All-AAC First Team Pitcher finished the 2022 season with a 21-5 record, becoming the first pitcher to record 20-plus wins in a season since the 2003 season. The Bluffton, S.C., native made 29 appearances, 24 starts, and pitched 161.2 innings during the 2022 season. In her time on the mound, Strong only allowed 96 hits, and 40 runs (36 earned) while striking out a career-best 178 batters, a school record for strikeouts in a season, and walking only 33 batters. Strong averaged 7.71 strikeouts per seven innings and had a career-best 1.56 earned-run average (ERA). Strong also had three saves this season. Strong set her career-high in strikeouts in a game with 16. Strong currently has 401 career strikeouts, the second-most in program history for a career.
Strong led the AAC in wins, complete games (21), was second in strikeouts, and third in ERA and saves. After helping the team win their first AAC Tournament Title since 2015, Strong was named the AAC Tournament MVP. Strong helped the team win their first-ever NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round Championship this season, advancing the team to the program's first-ever NAIA Softball World Series. Strong was named a member of the All-Tournament Team at the NAIA Softball World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.