ENGLEWOOD – High school baseball was back in full swing Monday, but McMinn Central’s bats weren’t.
Of the 14 times the Chargers struck out in their season opener, they were caught looking on nine of those, leading to a 7-3 loss to District 5-AA rival Sequoyah at McMinn Central High School.
In both teams’ first game back in action after the COVID-19 pandemic ended last year’s season almost immediately after it started, Central (0-1, 0-1 District 5-AAA) got only one hit – which involved McCain Baker beating the throw to first base from the Chiefs’ shortstop for an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“We’re not being aggressive and we’re taking pitches,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd, who is entering a second season at the helm that is effectively his first. “We literally, and we talked about it, we go up there looking for our fastballs, and we took too many fastballs tonight, especially with two strikes. I don’t know if we’re thinking fastball, change-up, curveball, but you can’t do that. And we literally have a drill called fastball hunt, and that’s where we’re just looking fastballs and we lay off the breaking ball.”
“They’ve got to attack the fastball. You don’t want to hit the curveball, I don’t want to hit the curveball, I don’t want to see us hit that especially with the kid who had a good curveball tonight. You want to attack the fastball early and put it in play, but when you don’t swing the bat, bad things are going to happen.”
Sequoyah (1-0, 1-0) got on board with a Preston Abdulla RBI single in the first inning and tacked on another run in the second off a Brady Hutchison RBI groundout. The Chargers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second when Ryan Corbett was struck by a pitch, advanced to third base on two passed balls, then got a free trip home when Chiefs pitcher Sam Raper was called for a balk.
But the Chargers committed two of their three errors in the top of the third, along with a passed ball, that helped Sequoyah score three runs and swell its lead to 5-1. A Kap Rodgers RBI single increased the Chiefs’ advantage to 6-1 in the fourth.
“The first three innings, they (Sequoyah) didn’t hit the ball hard,” Shepherd said. “They didn’t hit the ball out of the infield, and then they score four or five runs off of that because we’re not making the routine plays and throwing them out. And they’re better than that. They know they’re better than that, and we’ll fix it and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow, for sure.”
Central plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth, the first set up by Dakota Evans reaching second base on a third baseman error, then Houston Evans reaching first base on a dropped strikeout and colliding with the first baseman on the attempted throw to first. That error allowed Dakota Evans to cross the plate. Jamison Blair drew a walk to keep the frame alive with two outs, and Baker’s sprint to first base to beat the throw for the RBI hit brought the Chargers within 6-3.
Central threatened more runs with the bases still loaded, but a groundout after ended it. The Chargers put runners on first and second in the sixth via a Chiefs error and a hit batter, but a strikeout after ended that threat, too.
“We had bases loaded two different times, and if you get a base hit through there and sneak one through, it’s a whole different ball game,” Shepherd said. “And it is encouraging when we started working the counts, but again, we’ve got to hit.”
Josh’s Britton triple to lead off the top of the sixth, then Luke Lay’s RBI double into deep right field to score Britton, gave Sequoyah its seventh run.
Umpires called four balks on pitchers Monday, one of those on Sequoyah and three more on Central.
Elijah Reno (L) struck out three against two hits and four runs in his 2 2/3-inning start for the Chargers, with only one of the five runs against him earned. Malachi Martin pitched the remaining 4 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts, four walks, five hits and two earned runs.
Raper (W) finished with 12 strikeouts for the Chiefs in his 5 2/3-inning start.
Weather permitting, Central plays the away leg of the district series 6 p.m. today at Sequoyah High School, hoping to salvage a split.
“So tomorrow, hopefully, we’ll come out here and we’ll hit for an hour or two before the game, and hopefully they get that aggressiveness and we come swinging and ready to go,” Shepherd said.
