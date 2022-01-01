HARRIMAN — Tuesday was famine from the floor for Meigs County, but Wednesday came the feast.
In another battle of Tigers to conclude the Harriman Christmas Classic, Meigs drilled 15 3-pointers on the way to a 71-29 blistering of short-handed Rockwood at Harriman High School.
“Rockwood had a couple of guys out,” said Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson.
“He’s got two with bad ankles. They only had a couple of players who could score, so we locked them down. And we shot the ball well.
“We just woke up on a different side of the bed today, I guess.”
Meigs (8-4) was coming off a loss Tuesday to Fayetteville in which it only made 11 field goals the whole game, but the Tigers from Decatur came roaring out Wednesday with 23 first-quarter points, including six threes. Meigs led 23-10 after one quarter and swelled its advantage to 41-18 at halftime and 55-21 after three periods.
Payton Armour led Meigs with 22 points, including six threes. Cole Owens made four treys, three of them in the first quarter, on the way to 19 points. Jackson Shaver (10 points) made two from downtown, as did Ethan Meadows (eight points).
Alex Schaumburg (five points) also connected once from behind the arc.
Meigs resumes its season Tuesday, Jan. 4, at area rival McMinn County, at roughly 7:30 p.m., following the girls’ game conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.