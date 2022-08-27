SEYMOUR – Meigs County rallied from a halftime deficit the previous week. The Tigers were on the verge of doing so again, but this time could not finish on the winning side.
Meigs fell behind 21-0 at halftime before scoring 24 unanswered points to take a fourth-quarter lead Friday at The King's Academy, but the Lions responded with a go-ahead touchdown drive and dealt the Tigers a 34-24 defeat.
The Tigers (1-1) committed five turnovers in their loss while picking up just eight first downs.
But Meigs stared showing signs of life on offense after halftime on a nine-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Ethan Meadows completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ty Kraskouskas. The extra point was no good, leading the Tigers trailing 21-6 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
The Tigers' defense came up with a safety with 5:18 left in the third period, and Meadows later capped an eight-play, 50-yard drive with a 16-yard quarterback keeper to the end zone. Meadows also ran in the two-point conversion, bringing Meigs back within 21-16 with 1:26 left in the third.
Freshman Tuff Ricker then ran 87 yards for the touchdown on a fake punt, and Meadows scored another two points, putting the Tigers ahead for the first time at 24-21 with 7:06 left in the game.
But TKA's Zeke Connatser caught his third touchdown pass with 3:58 left, putting the Lions back ahead 28-24. A 15-yard interception return for a score extended TKA's new lead to the final margin. The Lions intercepted four passes from Meadows for the game.
Meigs returns home next Friday, Sept. 2, to begin Region 3-2A play against Bledsoe County. Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
