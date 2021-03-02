CHATTANOOGA – The Chargerettes are still playing basketball, with all of their postseason goals still on the table.
That's something they couldn't say last year after this same round, the Region 3-AA semifinals, and it's something coach Johnny Morgan hopes his team isn't taking for granted.
“It doesn't matter if we shot it bad, or if we played bad,” Morgan said. “It doesn't matter, because we're playing Wednesday for a region championship and we're playing Saturday in substate.
"It doesn't matter who we play Saturday, but there will be a lot of teams out there that would like to trade places with us no matter who we play."
McMinn Central shook off a start of three turnovers and three missed field goals in its first six possessions, exploding for a 22-0 run between the first and second quarters and cruising from there to a 65-44 win Monday at Brainerd High School.
With the victory, Central (23-8) got redemption for the rare region semifinals exit it experienced last season. Kellan Baker led the Chargerettes in scoring with 21 points, tied for the game high, and Molly Masingale was close to a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
"I thought for the most part we played well, other than being anxious and nervous to start the game, when we just took a lot of quick shots instead of just being relaxed,” Morgan said. “But we're still playing. We're still playing.”
A Carsi Beaty free throw was Central's first point two and a half minutes into the game. Brainerd's last lead was 5-4 after a transition layup, but Masingale keyed the Chargerettes' 8-0 finish to the first quarter with a two and a three, then an assist that Kara Crabtree finished in the post.
Baker's steal-and-score kept Central going to start the second quarter, and Masingale, Crabtree, Baker and Maddox Mayfield all contributed baskets to the ongoing run that ended with the Chargerettes ahead 26-5 with three minutes before halftime.
And meanwhile, all Brainerd could get against Central's full-court pressure defense was two free throws in the second quarter, as Masingale, Baker and Carlee Rule swelled the Chargerettes' lead even more to a 32-7 halftime margin.
Central backed off its press after halftime and led 45-16 after a 13-9 third quarter.
"It's hard to get a team to slow down when you're fast-paced all the time,” Morgan said. “And it's hard to keep a team from pressing and just back down in the lane when they're used to always being out there pressuring the ball. You've got a lot of juniors there and a senior who have always done that stuff, so it's hard to get them backed off.”
Brainerd (12-5), the District 6-AA champion, put on 28 points in the fourth quarter as the Chargerettes cycled in more bench players, making the final score closer than the game actually was. Raijeria Bell scored 19 of her 21 points in the final period to match Central's Baker for the game high.
"I thought for the most part there down the stretch, you've got a lot of kids who are trying to get some playing time, and there's no leader out there,” Morgan said. “That's kind of hard to put in that situation, but they need that. They may have to be in that situation Wednesday or Saturday if something happens.”
The Chargerettes will play rival Meigs County for the fourth time this season in the Region 3-AA championship game, which tips off 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meigs. Central has yet to beat the Lady Tigers this season, but its most recent effort in last week's District 5-AA title game was a one-point heartbreaker.
Win or lose, the Chargerettes are one Class AA sectional win Saturday away from a state tournament appearance. Central would host the sectional with a win Wednesday but travel with a loss to Meigs.
The opposing Region 4-AA, and the ensuing sectional picture, was shaken to its core Monday when York Institute stunned Upperman, which was ranked No. 2 in Class AA in the final Associated Press state poll, 40-37 in overtime. York is one of Central's possible substate opponents as a result of the upset, along with Macon County, which finished the regular season No. 5 in AA.
