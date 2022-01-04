MARYVILLE — The Chargerettes’ intense defensive effort made up for any problems they had with ball security and put their head coach on the doorstep of a historic achievement.
McMinn Central forced Webb into 19 turnovers and a 19-49 field goal shooting performance, which helped it overcome the 22 giveaways it committed and finish the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament with a physical 56-49 victory over the Knoxville-based private school Thursday at Maryville High School.
“This is the best team as far as the physicality,” said Central coach Johnny Morgan, who moved to 999 career wins Thursday. “They were a lot more physical and very well coached and disciplined and everything, and I told them I was proud of them.”
The Chargerettes (11-2) rebounded from a tough loss to Powell the day before. Coupled with its win over Alcoa on Tuesday, Central was declared the winner of the girls’ side of the tournament, despite it being a round-robin format this year.
“We didn’t play perfect defense, and I told them we were out of position sometimes, but I just felt like our defense is going to help us win games this year,” Morgan said. “And if we can get a stop or if we can make them work to get good shots — we’re not going to keep them scoreless, but if can make them work to get them to get a good shot and dribble, dribble, dribble when we’ve got the lead, and then we get it and go with it, then we’re better off.”
Central trailed just once, 4-2 early in the first quarter, and led 16-12 after Maddox Mayfield’s putback at the buzzer. Despite committing three straight turnovers to start the second quarter, tough defense along with a timely Reagan Baker jumper, Karina Bystry 3-pointer and Molly Masingale putback helped the Chargerettes stay ahead to a 28-24 halftime lead.
“If we stay focused and play defense, then I think we’ve got a good team,” Morgan said. “And we could be great – we’re not there yet, but we are pretty good.”
Webb (8-7) briefly evened the score at 29-29, but a Masingale hoop inside and another Bystry three put the Chargerettes back in control. The freshman Bystry’s second trey of the third quarter and third of the game gave Central its largest lead at that point, 41-31, late in the period.
Baker, also a freshman, finished on two straight assists from Masingale, and Central led as much as 49-38. Webb crept within 51-45 with less than two minutes to go, but Masingale answered inside with 1:24 left, and the Chargerettes held on for the win even amid a 3-11 free throw shooting performance in the fourth quarter.
“Down the stretch there the last four minutes we spread it out and took it to the bucket and missed a lot of foul shots or we would’ve scored a lot more points,” Morgan said. “I feel like our break is good, but our halfcourt is also good when we run it.”
Masingale finished with a game-high 23 points for the Chargerettes, with Bystry tallying 15 points and Baker 10.
Now at 999 career wins, the first Central victory of 2022 will make Morgan only the third girls’ basketball coach and fifth basketball coach overall in the state of Tennessee to reach the 1,000-win milestone, according to the TSSAA records.
The Chargerettes’ first crack at that mark will come 6 p.m. Tuesday in The Roundhouse against Bradley Central. Getting Morgan to 1,000 on Tuesday will be a stern challenge, as Central will need to avenge November’s 26-point road loss to the Class 4A powerhouse Bearettes.
The four-digit number itself is far from the main thing on Morgan’s mind, however, as the Chargerettes enter the 2022 part of the season.
“For me, I don’t ever think about it until somebody brings it up,” Morgan said. “Because the only thing I think about is, ‘Let’s beat Bradley.’ Now is that No. 1,000, or is that No. 100? And in reality, it’s No. 1, because it’s the first game of the new year. So for me, anyway, it’s not how many have we won, because all of those other 990, or whatever how many, have nothing to do with the Bradley game. They’re not going to come up and go, ‘Oh my God, he’s almost got 1,000.’ You have to prepare, and that’s what makes it fun.”
At the same time, Morgan is aware of how significant his upcoming milestone will be, particularly to the community around McMinn Central.
“If that’s it, then that’s great, that’s wonderful. I think the community, it’s a lot bigger for them than it is for me, I can tell you that,” Morgan said. “But the one win, if we beat Bradley, is not bigger than anybody else. I just hope that we win, no matter what number it is.”
