GRAYSON, Kentucky – Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams picked up dominant wins Wednesday at Kentucky Christian in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play, with the women winning 6-0 and the men 7-0.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-4-1, 4-3-1 AAC) led 2-0 at halftime on goals from Krista Eik Hardardottir and Maggie Aird. Rachel Dudley scored in the first minute in the second half assisted by former McMinn County standout Kayla Arsenault. Natalie Feaster added a goal in the 55th minute, and Alex Green scored two goals in the 88th and 89th minutes to finish off the win. Whitney Gross also got an assist. TWU built a 14-4 overall shot advantage and 13-1 on goal.
In the men's game, TWU (8-5-1, 7-2) also led 2-0 at the half, with Harry Baggaley scoring the Bulldogs' first goal in the 15th minute. Manny Arrendondo scored his first of two goals in the 42nd minute. Bradley Jenkins, Arrendondo, Lewis Menga and Bada Sady all scored a goal each in the second half, with KCU also knocking in an own goal. Kyle Wynne and Cian Gantley recorded two assists each. Wesleyan out-shot KCU 34-2 overall and 28-1 on goal.
Both soccer teams are back home Saturday against AAC opponent Bluefield for Senior Day. The men's game kicks off at noon and the women's game at 2:30 p.m.
