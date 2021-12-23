SPARTA — The McMinn Central Chargers let a late lead slip away and ended up losing by one point to Friendship Christian in the Sonic Shootout at White County High School on Tuesday.
The Chargers were ahead by seven with about two and a half minutes to play, but wound up dropping a 61-60 decision as Friendship hit the winning shot with about five seconds left.
“I felt like we were in control of the game,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “But turnovers and rebounds were the difference in the game. We would get up by seven, then have turnover, turnover, turnover and it’s tied. Go back up by seven, then turnover, turnover, turnover and it’s tied. I thought we were better than that team and I thought we played well defenively, but we need to clean up our turnovers. If we do that we will be hard to beat.”
The Chargers, according to Curtis, had the lead in the final minute of play, but instead of slowing down they went to the rim and were called for two charging calls.
Central will play at the winner of TN Heat or Cascade at either 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. (Central time), depending on the schedule. There is a girls team that may not play and that would move the game up to 4 p.m.
There wasn’t much between the two teams in the opening quarter, but the Chargers won the period 16-14.
Masingale led Central in the first with eight points of the Chargers’ first quarter total. Henderson and Cooper each hit a three pointer and Cooper also added a pair of free throws.
Jyrel Arnwine, who missed Monday’s game, put in eight points in the second quarter. Henderson hit a trey and a free throw while Masingale added a bucket.
The Chargers led 30-28 at the half.
Central won the third quarter 13-12. This time it was Cooper who led the Chargers with seven third quarter points. Henderson added a pair of buckets and Masingale hit one field goal.
The game came down to the fourth quarter and Central had a solid lead with over two minutes left. However, turnovers hurt and the Commanders were able to catch up and then take the lead with about five seconds to play to come away with the 61-60 victory.
Friendship Christian finished the game with 11 three pointers.
Masingale led the Chargers with 18 points in the game while Henderson finished with 14. Arnwine and Cooper each had 12.
