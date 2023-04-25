CLEVELAND — McMinn County softball couldn’t overcome a four-error game and an eight-run third inning by Bradley Central as they fell 13-8 Tuesday night on the road.
The Lady Cherokees (13-6, 5-6 District 5-4A) committed three errors in the third inning leading to eight Bearette runs. They led 4-3 in the third inning but found themselves down 11-3 to start the fourth.
“We just made too many mistakes, we left a lot of runners on, and in the box and the field, just too many mistakes,” Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers said. “When you make mistakes versus good teams, you’re just not going to win.”
Jill Martin homered and had a four-hit game, as she was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. Cami Wade homered, had two runs batted in and scored two runs. Lexi Cooley had two hits, an RBI and a run.
“We had a couple of home runs and Jill Martin was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. That’s something to brag about,” Rogers said.
The Lady Cherokees started the game by scoring four runs, putting the home team on their heels, but the Lady Bears answered, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.
The Bearettes flipped the margin over the next two innings, leading 11-4 to start the fourth, but the Lady Cherokees scored three runs in the inning to stay in the game.
They trailed 11-7, but they left a lot of base runners stranded.
“We had a couple of times with bases loaded, one out, bases loaded with no outs, hitting dribbler ground balls, little pop-ups. We couldn’t score enough runs.” Rogers said. “We came out the first inning hitting the ball well, scored four runs on the first pitcher they had in. They put another pitcher in and our bats went cold. We still hit the ball, but the hits would die out when we would get runners in scoring position.”
The Lady Cherokees are on a two-game losing streak, but they will look to turn the page on this game as they play Walker Valley 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
“We just got to realize how good we are,” Rogers said. “We must cut down on the mistakes, make the routine plays and get some hits with runners in scoring potion. We have to realize we are a top team in this district. If we ever realize that we might make a run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.