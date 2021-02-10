CHATTANOOGA — McMinn Central split a pair of games at Tyner on Tuesday.
The Chargerettes came away with a 59-46 victory while the Chargers suffered a 71-50 setback.
Central Coach Daniel Curtis had no complaints about his team’s effort or the way they played, saying Tyner is probably the best team they have played to this point.
“We played pretty well tonight, we just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Curtis said. “They pressed us all night and we handled that pretty well. We wanted them to beat us from the outside and they struggled with their shooting a little bit and that helped us stay in the game. We played a good game, we just ran out gas.”
It didn’t help that post player Samuel Masingale fouled out in the third quarter, which hurt Central’s rebounding, or that Darius Carden didn’t play. It is hoped that Carden could possibly be back against Meigs County on Thursday.
Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan could not be reached before deadline Tuesday night and no boxscore was available.
The Chargers (8-14, 2-7) will host Meigs (8-15, 3-6) on Thursday. Only the boys will play as the Meigs-Central girls have already played twice in the regular season.
McCain Baker and Carter Henderson each hit ‘3’s in the first quarter with Caleb Foote, Gabe Masingale and Henderson putting in buckets. Central trailed 17-12 going to the second period.
The Chargers won the second quarter 17-15. Central continued to hit shots from the outside with two three-pointers by Gabe Masingale and one by Henderson. Jyrel Arnwine, Foote and Jose Martinez each had field goals and Baker hit a pair of free throws.
Tyner led just 32-29 at the half but the Rams extended their lead in the third. Samuel Masingale picked up back-to-back fouls in the third and fouled out. That hurt the Chargers on the boards.
Central then was outscored 22-13 in the third and went to the fourth quarter behind 54-42.
Tyner then took control of the game, outscoring Central 17-8 in the fourth quarter as Tyner’s uptempo style took its toll on the Chargers.
Gabe Masingale led the Chargers with 15 points and three assists while Henderson finished with 10 points. Samuel Masingale grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Central led 23-7 going to the second quarter.
The two teams played evenly in the second and third quarters. Both teams scored nine points in the second period and 10 points in the third.
The Lady Rams actually outscored the Chargerettes 20-17 in the fourth, but Central had built up enough of a lead in the first quarter to hold on for the win.
Molly Masingale led the Chargerettes with 16 points and six assists. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and made four steals.
Kellan Baker finished with 15 points and two assists along with three rebounds. Kara Crabtree grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with six points while Carlee Rule finished with eight points and five assists. Makinlee Buckner also finished with five assists.
