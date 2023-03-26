GATLINBURG — The McMinn County boys’ soccer team went 2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Friday and Saturday at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg.
The Cherokees began the tournament by outlasting Concord Christian for a 6-4 victory Friday, their fourth straight to start the season. McMinn was ahead 3-2 at halftime. Brady Ervin led the Tribe with a hat trick and also had an assist, and Gideon Upton, Zaamel Mercer and Koby Cook also sent in goals. Will Blevins notched an assist.
McMinn then took its first loss of the spring Saturday morning, falling 4-3 to David Crockett. The Cherokees trailed 2-1 at halftime, having given up goals on a free kick and penalty kick while also scoring one on a free kick. Ervin scored two goals for the Tribe, and Preston Armstrong added the other score, while Upton had an assist.
The Tribe finished the tournament Saturday afternoon with a 6-1 win over Oneida. McMinn led 5-0 at halftime. Harris McPhail sent in two goals, and Armstrong, Mercer, Robert Fiallos and Joshua Lockmiller scored one each. Cook and Bryson Webb dished one assist each.
The Cherokees (5-1) are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Howard to begin District 5-4A play. McMinn then plays its home opener 7 p.m. Thursday against district opponent Rhea County.
