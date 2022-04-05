DECATUR - Meigs County’s Lainey Fitzgerald threw a five-inning no-hitter on Monday as the Lady Tigers blanked McMinn Central 10-0.
While Fitzgerald kept the Lady Chargers at bay, Meigs’ bats pounded out 12 hits as the Lady Tigers earned the District 3-AA victory.
“I thought Lainey threw the ball really well and the defense made plays when they did hit the ball,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “On the flip side, Central is a much improved team. They have a bright future.”
McMinn Central’s Britt Shaw could not be reached before deadline.
Meigs 10, Central 0
The Lady Tigers opened the scoring with four runs in the first inning.
Toryn Lawson led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Kennedy Majors. Lawson then scored on a single by Carlee McLemore.
Sierra Howard was hit by a pitch and then Fitzgerald singled home Majors.
Up 2-0, Kylee Hitson walked with the bases loaded and then Kenzee Couture hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Howard to put Meigs ahead 4-0.
The Lady Tigers made it 5-0 in the second when Majors doubled and later scored on a passed ball. Meigs put up another run in the third when Couture’s sacrifice fly scored Carlie Landers.
Three more runs went up on the board for Meigs in the fourth inning. McLemore hit a one-out double and scored on a triple by Howard. Then Fitzgerald doubled home Howard.
Hitson then hit a ground ball that resulted in an error and allowed Brylee Lawson to score and make it 9-0.
Fitzgerald, meanwhile, cruised along. Her only mistake was hitting Central’s Macie Breeden in the fifth inning.
The Lady Tigers put the game away in the fifth when Majors doubled and later scored on a double by Howard.
Majors went 3-for-4 and scored three runs while Howard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Fitzgerald also went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Those with one RBI each were McLemore and Hitson.
Couture also drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies.
Majors hit three doubles while Fitzgerald, Howard, Madlyn Johnson and McLemore each had one double. Howard also had a triple.
Fitzgerald didn’t allow a hit in five innings, missing a perfect game by one hit batter. She struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced and walked none.
