Oak Ridge’s visit to McMinn County was a chance for the Lady Cherokees to show how real their recent improvement has been, as well as make a little bit of history.
McMinn’s girls seized both opportunities, racing ahead 19-2 by the end of the first quarter and playing tight defense to stay in control all the way to a 58-44 victory on Saturday at McMinn County High School.
It was the Lady Tribe’s first win in program history over Oak Ridge, as McMinn’s girls had lost all previous 12 meetings with the Lady Wildcats dating back to 1985. The Lady Cherokees (6-4) also avenged an earlier 10-point loss at Oak Ridge from back in November.
“You never know, that’s what I told the girls,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “You play hard, things happen. You make history. And you can tell your kids that for the rest of your lives. You’re the first team ever (to beat Oak Ridge). Awful proud of them.”
McMinn entered Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 37 points. But the Lady Wildcats (3-2), in part due to their earlier loss to them, promised to be a more accurate test of where the Lady Cherokees were really at.
As it turns out, the Lady Tribe’s improvement since November looks to be for real, especially on defense. McMinn forced nine turnovers in the first quarter alone. And even when Oak Ridge started the second quarter with six straight points, the Lady Cherokees stayed ahead by double digits. Two 3-pointers from Peytyn Oliver and another trey from Addie Smith, along with a continued tough defensive effort, allowed McMinn to take a 32-16 lead into halftime.
Oak Ridge never got closer than 12 points in the second half. The Lady Cherokees held the Lady Wildcats to 17-49 field goal shooting for the game and forced 33 turnovers.
“The girls kept their cool, played well, and we’re getting better on on defense, and that’s where you win it, on defense,” Tucker said.
Addie Smith led McMinn in scoring with 19 points, also picking up eight steals. Peytyn Oliver added 16 points, 13 of them in the first half, Aubrey Gonzalez 10 points and Jaz Moses nine. Allison Hansford was also a menace defensively with five steals.
The Tribe sure proved its coach right Saturday, keeping control from start to finish with distinguished alum Jajuan Smith in attendance and getting revenge by handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Smith was still a Cherokee the previous time the program had beaten Oak Ridge back in 2002.
McMinn (7-3) swiped momentum with an 11-0 first-quarter run with Trent Peak, Ty Runyan and Caden Hester all draining a 3-pointer each. The Cherokees made five threes total to end the opening period ahead 20-11, a start completely different from November’s game on the road.
“First of all, they’re very good, they’re well coached and they’re good at what they do,” Casey said of Oak Ridge. “They understand their roles and things of that nature, and they’re really good.
“But that being said, when we went down there three weeks ago, I told my guys after the game, ‘Guys, they have about reached their ceiling, but we haven’t even come close to reaching ours.’ And I told them that I really believe when they come to our place in three weeks, we’re going to beat them. And our guys believed that and we’ve been working towards that, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Oak Ridge (5-1) stayed in contention through the second quarter, inching as close as 30-25 before threes from Tucker Monroe and Hayden Smith fueled another McMinn spurt of 8-2 to end the half. The Tribe made nine 3-pointers in the first half and led 38-27 at halftime.
Monroe, who finished with a team-high 23 points, made three of his five shots from downtown in the second half to help McMinn keep the Wildcats at bay. Oak Ridge got within 52-43 late in the third quarter before a Davion Evans jumper from the foul line restored McMinn’s double-digit margin.
McMinn led 54-44 after three, and then Hester and Monroe triples, with an Evans steal-and-score in between, made for an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge never again got closer than 11 points.
“They were getting a big guy on one of our guards, they did a good job of that in the first half, and we made some adjustments at halftime and our guys did exactly what they needed to do to take care of it,” Casey said. “And everything we put on the board tonight, our coachability-wise, our guys, I couldn’t be more proud of how they carried out our game plan and how hard we played.”
Hayden Smith finished with 12 points, and Runyan, Peak and Evans all with eight points each. Six different Cherokees combined for 13 3-pointers.
Both McMinn squads return to District 5-4A play Tuesday at Howard in Chattanooga, with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
The boys’ game at Howard looks to be a critical match-up for the district standings, with both the Cherokees and the Hustlin’ Tigers undefeated in 5-4A play. Howard is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the district, with two of those wins coming against Bradley Central and defending district champion Cleveland.
“They’re super-athletic, they’re big, strong kids, and in a hostile environment down there it’ll be a big test for us,” Casey said of Howard. “But here’s the thing, guess what, they’re in our district, we’re going to go play, we’re going to lace them up, and I think our guys will be up to the challenge.”
