TELLICO PLAINS — Meigs County softball cruised to a 10-1 victory on the road Monday versus District 3-2A foe Tellico Plains, tightening its grip on the No. 2 seed for the district tournament.
Kennedy Majors had five RBIs in the game, including a grand slam in the top of the second, to give the Lady Tigers a 6-0 lead they would never relinquish.
“We scored five with two outs. It was a big game because the winner will likely finish second in the district behind Kingston,” Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis said. “I thought we came out swinging the bats pretty well, pitched and played solid defense.”
The Lady Tigers added to their lead in the next inning, making the score 7-0. Shelby Kennedy had a three-hit game and scored and drove in a run.
With the game under control, the Lady Tigers didn’t take their foot off the gas, scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald helped herself out as she had a two-hit game, driving in two runs and scoring one.
Fitzgerald pitched five scoreless innings striking out eight and only allowing one hit. Sierra Howard came on in relief, going two innings and striking out three. The Lady Tigers (13-6, 6-2) now have won four in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.
“Today we played well,” Davis said.
LADY TIGERS 16, SALE CREEK 6 (6 inn.) — Tuesday: Meigs returned home Tuesday and scored seven runs in the second inning and four in the third on the way to another run-rule win out of district.
The Lady Tigers out-hit Sale Creek 13-9 and overcame five errors. The Lady Panthers helped Meigs out with six errors.
Sierra Howard, who pitched the first four innings, and Lainey Fitzgerald, who tossed the last two, each recorded five strikeouts.
Kylee Hitson and Madilyn Johnson each hit a home run, and Howard a double. Kennedy Majors led at the plate hitting 3-5 with three RBIs, and Alexis Kazy and Hitson also tallied three RBIs each, while Howard recorded two RBIs on 2-5 hitting.
Meigs played another non-district home game 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against East Hamilton.
The Lady Tigers return to action 5 p.m. Monday at home against Copper Basin in non-district play, then return to District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Loudon.
