The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team swept Truett-McConnell in a pair of home games Friday with wins of 8-5 and 5-1.
The concluding game of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series will begin 2 p.m. today.
In the first game, the No. 1 Bulldogs (25-2, 11-2 AAC) hung a third-inning five-spot, but Truett rallied with two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to tie at 5-5. But a two-run home run from Zach Hogueisson and a solo shot from Alex Flock in the bottom of the eighth put Wesleyan back ahead for good.
Jared Meggs picked up the first-game win and Jayden Kruse the save.
Truett took a 1-0 lead in the second game after the top of the first, but TWU scored five runs in the fourth inning with two-run homers from Hogueisson and Dan Fry and a Carson Ford RBI double.
Hogueisson hit three home runs through Friday's two games. Irving Martin picked up the second-game win after a five-inning start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.