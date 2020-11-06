Englewood swept its basketball games against E.K. Baker on Thursday.
The Lady Rams won the girls' game 53-11. Reagan Baker led Englewood with 17 points, and McCary Beaty added 8, Elizabeth Gunter 7 and Lily Wright 6. For E.K. Baker, Alayna Slater scored 9 points and Kiersten Hooper 2.
Englewood's boys won 57-35. Reese Frazier led the Rams with 30 points, and Tyler Oaks added 10 points and Drake Frazier 9. For E.K. Baker, Christian Cooper scored 14 points and Braylen Smith 12.
