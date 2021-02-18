Jordan Lane always held on to his dream of playing college basketball. He learned quickly after starting high school hoops that his path to fulfilling that dream would be different than most.
Instead of making headlines with double-digit scoring games every night, Lane has been the player getting his hands dirty for McMinn County basketball, usually coming off the bench to do so. Diving on the floor for loose balls, battling for rebounds and sliding into position to draw charging fouls on opposing players are just some of the things Lane has done for the Cherokees the past four seasons.
“He’s just done whatever we’ve asked him to do,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen about Lane. “He’s one of our best defenders, a great rebounder, leads probably the world in taking charges. He just does all the little things, such as get on the floor, the little things that don’t show up in the box score but help you to win.”
Those things may not fill up a stat sheet, but they did indeed attract the attention of college basketball programs. Lane had his choice of three destinations before putting his signature on his letter of intent for Converse College – to be known as Converse University after this summer – in Spartanburg, South Carolina, during a ceremony last Monday at McMinn County High School.
“It’s crazy to think that you can get a college offer without putting the ball in the hoop,” said Lane, who will major in sports management. “And I think I learned that from a very young age, especially coming in as a freshman. I realized that I wasn’t the best scorer, but I knew I could easily go out there and do the little things that didn’t show up in the box score. And Coach Clendenen really instilled that in me as a freshman, and I knew that if I was going to achieve my dream of playing at the next level I had to do everything I could to get there. And taking charges and getting on the floor and getting loose balls, that’s what it takes.”
And with his signing, Lane will be doing something he said he dreamed of “since I was a little kid.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to even be able to sign and play college basketball,” Lane said. “I’m thankful for all my coaches and my teammates who have helped me through the recruiting process and helped me become a better player and, of course, a better man. And I give them a lot of credit for that. And especially my parents, they get all the credit for this. they’ve given me an unconditional amount of support and love and patience, for sure. And I wouldn’t be here, for sure, without them, or my teammates or my coaches.”
By enrolling at Converse, Lane will already be making some history at the school. Converse will go fully co-ed this fall, admitting male undergraduates for the first time. And Lane will also be a member of the first-ever men’s basketball team there, which will play in NCAA Division II in the Conference Carolinas.
“So I’m really excited to be able to make history and be a part of the very first men’s basketball team there,” Lane said. “So the opportunity itself is amazing.”
Lane’s first offer was from Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania, an NCAA Division III program. The Converse offer came next, and Lane even picked up another offer soon after from Eastern Kentucky, which is Division I.
But Converse was where Lane was set on going soon after his official visit to the campus there.
“But after I visited Converse College, I knew that was exactly where I wanted to be, and ever since they gave me that offer, that’s where I wanted to go,” Lane said. “Even before I got my third offer, that’s where I planned on going.”
And with an enrollment of just 1,389, in a town of Spartanburg with a population of about 37,000, Lane felt both the campus and the town reminded him of McMinn County.
“Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a small town but also a big city,” Lane said. “And that hometown feel really attracted me to it. And the campus itself, it’s a smaller campus and it really allowed me to feel at home. Because with McMinn being a small county itself, you go to a smaller campus, it really just felt like it was a great fit for me.”
Lane said he hopes to make an “immediate impact” with Converse’s inaugural men’s basketball team – and much like at McMinn, that impact can mean the intangibles.
“I plan on helping out any way that I can, kind of just getting my name out there and making sure that I work hard and that I just fulfill the coach’s expectations and just become a better player than what I am now,” Lane said.
And that is the kind of outlook Clendenen believes will lead to success for Lane in college hoops and beyond.
“Jordan is the type you always want to coach,” Clendenen said. “You know you’re always going to get his best. He is a great effort and motor kind of guy, along with being very skilled. He is really one of the backbones and leaders for our basketball team, and I’m really proud of him for getting this opportunity to go on, and he’s going to be an asset to Converse College. He’s the type that always puts the team first and doesn’t really care about individual accolades, and that’s why it’s very special that he gets recognized and gets to go on and play at the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.