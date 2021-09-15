The McMinn County girls' soccer team dismissed Bradley Central in mercy-rule fashion 9-0 on Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
The Lady Cherokees (7-2, 4-0 District 5-AAA) led 7-0 at halftime. Annie Kovach, a freshman defender, ended the game with the Lady Tribe's ninth goal less than six minutes into the second half.
Allison Hansford scored three goals, Addie Smith two, and Kylee Hockman, Lexi Lawson and Mackenzie Howard one each.
Tuesday was senior night for Hansford, Smith, Kendall Heath, Aliyah Million, Anna Brown and Lilly Fillyaw.
McMinn is back in action 5 p.m. Thursday at Walker Valley for its final district match of the regular season.
