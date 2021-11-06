DECATUR — They say versatility is a virtue and that characteristic has led Meigs County’s Cameron Huckabey to be a Mr. Football semifinalist.
The TSSAA announced this year’s Mr. Football semifinalists in each classification and Huckabey joins Aden Hutcherson of Huntingdon, Cameron Miller of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences High School, Luke Myers of South Greene and Ty Simpson of Westview as the Class 2A nominees.
Huckabey has made plays all over the field this year at several different positions. He has caught 22 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns, made 17 tackles as a defensive back along with one interception and a pair of pass break-ups, rushed twice for 13 yards and completed 2-of-4 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Huckabey is also a special teams standout. He has five kickoff returns for 186 yards — including a 96-yard return for a score — and eight punt returns for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also kicks off for the Tigers and is the punter, where he has averaged 44.3 yards a punt with a long punt of 60.
“He does a little bit of everything for us,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “He plays offense, he plays defense, he plays receiver, he’s our kickoff guy, he returns punts and returns kicks and has had touchdowns doing both, and he’s our punter. He does a lot of things for us and he deserves this.”
It’s the fifth year in a row that Meigs has had a Mr. Football semifinalist. Former quarterback Aaron Swafford was picked as a semifinalist three times, running back Will Meadows earned it last year and now Huckabey.
“It’s a great day for Meigs county, that’s five in a row,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a team award. We could have had a couple of others picked as well in Logan Carroll and Ben Smith. But Huckabey got the nod and, like I said, he’s very deserving. Hopefully he is picked as a finalist and gets to go to Nashville.”
The three finalists in each classification will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans’ website and the Titans’ social/digital channels.
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA on the TSSAA website. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category.
A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
