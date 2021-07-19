Former Meigs County athlete Ansley Wade just added to her athletic achievements, but this one is on a more personal level.
Wade has been named the Donna Marie Dockins-Wilson Scholarship winner.
The award is named after the late Marie Dockins-Wilson, who passed away in 2018. Her husband, current Meigs County High School tennis and golf coach Danny Wilson, has given out the award since 2019.
The award criteria includes being a good student, a good athlete and simply being a good person.
Wade was a three-sport athlete for the Lady Tigers as a basketball, volleyball and tennis player. She played in two state tournaments in volleyball and basketball.
Wade is graduating with honors and plans to attend Bryan College to pursue a degree in nursing and also play basketball.
Wilson said picking Wade was not a hard decision.
“First of all her grades,” Wilson said when asked why he picked Wade. “She’s a great kid. She’s top five in her class and she’s going to Bryan. It was an easy choice.”
Wade played for Wilson as a tennis player and was appreciative of him for choosing her.
“I believe it is a huge honor to have been chosen for the Marie Dockins-Wilson scholarship this year,” Wade said. “I played tennis for Danny for three years of high school and for him to think highly enough of me to choose me to award a scholarship in memory of his late wife really means a lot. I have always respected Danny so much and looked up to his opinions and outlooks on life and am so glad I got to know both him and Donna during my time at MCHS.”
Danny said his wife would have approved his choice.
“Absolutely she would, no doubt about it,” Wilson said.
