PIKEVILLE — Meigs County powered its way past Bledsoe County 13-7 on Friday.
The Tigers have won 10 games in a row and 12 out of their last 13 contests.
The Tigers broke open a 4-4 tie with nine runs in the fifth inning to go up 13-4.
Bledsoe came back to make it 13-7 with three more runs later in the game, but Meigs was never really threatened after the fifth inning.
Matthew Boshears went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Hunter Davis also went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Will Meadows went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs. Payton Armour and Connor Mason each drove in one run.
Logan Carroll, Meadows and Boshears each had a double and Davis lined a pair of doubles.
Meigs finished with 14 hits.
Levi Caldwell got the no decision in 3-2/3 innings. He gave up four runs on five hits, with three of those runs earned. He struck out one and walked three.
Carroll, now 2-0 on the season, picked up the win. In 3-1/3 innings, he gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two.
Meigs is 14-3 on the season and 7-3 in District 5-AA. With their district schedule completed the Tigers are currently in second place in the district behind Loudon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.