Two McMinn County High School Sports Hall of Famers were named to the Tennessee Tech University baseball All-Century Team, which was announced Jan. 5.
Mike Moore, who played at TTU 1972-1975 as a right-handed pitcher, and Chad Malone, an outfielder from 1995-1998 at Tech, were the two former Cherokees who earned the recognition.
The late Moore is a member of the 2015 class of the McMinn Hall of Fame. Malone, a 1994 McMinn graduate after a four-sport career in high school, was inducted into the McMinn Hall of Fame in 2022.
For the 100 years Tennessee Tech has fielded a varsity baseball team since 1923, there have been a tremendous wealth of exciting players, legendary moments, and fantastic finishes. Among the cream of Tech's crop, there are student-athletes who went on to become award winners, professional players, and even Hall of Famers.
To coincide with Tech Baseball's 100th Anniversary Celebration and First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 28, a team encompassing all 100 varsity seasons between 1923 and 2022 has been created to embody the success of the program in its first century.
The selection undertook several stages with an inaugural matrix of more than 200 names taken across every roster in program history, taking into account several criteria, including Ohio Valley Conference champions, Tennessee Tech Sports Hall of Famers, All-American honors, All-OVC awards, drafts into professional leagues, as well as individual game, season, and career records. Following the initial recommendation, the list was refined by a select committee, whittling the candidates down to 101 names over the program's 100 years.
There's no question there are notable omissions, but to create a broad picture of the entire 100-year history to date and be equitable to every era of Golden Eagle baseball, it is difficult to get every legendary player on such a prestigious list. However, there is confidence that the list presented is a tremendous representation of the program's first century.
The complete All-Century Team is listed on the Tennessee Tech athletics website, ttusports.com.
Information from a TTU Sports Information press release was used in this report.
