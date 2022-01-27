The McMinn County wrestling team defeated Ooltewah 38-18, then lost 58-17 to Cleveland, in its home wrestling tri-match Tuesday.
Kyle Cooley and Tres Schuft won their matches against both schools, while Jack Boggess, Jorden Wright, Joseph Douglas, Chris Rouse and Michael Wiseman picked up victories against Ooltewah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.