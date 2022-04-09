BENTON — The Chargers finally got on the soccer field and saw some positives despite a 3-1 loss at Polk County on Thursday.
McMinn Central has been unable to play this year due to the lack of players, but the Chargers took the field with a 12-man team — the same number as last season — and stayed competitive for most of the game.
Polk scored two early goals, but the Chargers made it 2-1 on a penalty kick before the Wildcats put the game away with their third goal a short time later.
“It was good to get out and the play,” Central head coach Blake Warren said. “It’s been hard on everybody. Today, there were some things to work on, but also some positives. We tried a new formation (5-4-1) in the first half, but switched back to our old formation (4-3-3) in the second half and we played much better defensively. We still have to work on our passing and moving with the ball offensively, but there were some good things.”
The Chargers (0-1) will host Sequoyah in about two weeks, on Tuesday, April 19.
Whyatt Jaimes made a run on goal in one of Central’s few scoring opportunities but Polk’s defense closed down and poked the ball away. Cooper Solsbee then forced a corner kick, but the play didn’t result in a dangerous scoring chance.
Polk then scored again to make it 2-0 about 15 minutes into the game and that was the halftime score.
The Chargers cut Polk’s lead in half with 14:17 to play when Polk tackled a Central player in the box. Jaimes blasted in the resulting penalty kick to make it 2-1. The Wildcats, however, struck back quickly with another goal about a minute later to go up 3-1. Central had trouble keeping possession and didn’t have many scoring chances as Polk kept possession approximately 90% of the time. Unofficially, the Chargers did not have a shot on goal aside from the penalty kick. One bright spot was Central keeper Isaiah Gill making nine saves, including one diving stop off a set piece.
