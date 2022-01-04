Four area football players received major state-wide accolades to ring in the New Year.
Jayden Miller and Spencer Sullins, from McMinn County, and Logan Carroll and Cameron Huckabey, from Meigs County, were named to their respective Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All-State teams this weekend.
Miller and Sullins were key players for the Cherokees, who finished 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, where they lost to eventual state champion Powell. The Tribe bounced back from a 1-3 start to the season and finished as runner-up in Region 4-5A to Rhea County.
“Well deserved. Both are hard workers and great assets to our team,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “It is a great accomplishment for both of them. They are great teammates as well. They would be the first to say they could not have done it without the rest of their teammates.”
Miller, named to the Class 5A All-State squad as an athlete on offense, was a dual-threat quarterback who also occasionally lined up as a tailback in short-yardage situations. Miller threw for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105-198 passing. The junior also led the Cherokees in rushing with 932 yards and 19 touchdowns on 151 carries. Sullins was named as a punter, with his punting average 36.3 yards on 33 punts, four of those punts putting the opposing team inside the 20-yard line. The sophomore also excelled in placekicking duties, going 27-28 on points after touchdowns this year and 7-9 on field goals with a season long of 42 yards. Sullins also recorded 11 touchbacks on his kickoffs.
Meanwhile, Carroll and Huckabey were the standout players for Meigs’ offense. The two seniors led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a No. 1 ranking in Class 2A’s Associated Press poll. Meigs advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, where they fell to Trousdale County to finish 10-1.
“Proud of both guys. They are very deserving of this honor,” said Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald. “This is recognition of what the senior class has accomplished: a 50-5 record, four region championships and two state title game appearances.”
Carroll, named as an athlete on offense, was a dual-threat at quarterback for the Tigers, throwing for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns on 41-77 passing and running for 720 yards and 15 touchdowns on 117 carries. Huckabey, named as a wide receiver, was a Mr. Football finalist, finishing the year with 22 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Huckabey also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown this season. The TnFCA team is one of two major All-State teams in Tennessee, with the other, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) team, still to be announced.
