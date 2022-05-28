Meigs County’s tennis team celebrated a successful season during Thursday’s banquet. Among the seniors recognized were (from left) Blaine Skinner, Emily Henry, Da’Quawn Tatum, Madison Fischer and Alex Schaumburg.
DECATUR — Meigs County tennis celebrated a successful season at its end of the year banquet on Thursday.
Meigs County won the regular season district and district tournament titles. As a team Meigs was the region runner-up.
Most team members won district and district tournament individual titles as well.
As a team, the girls finished the regular season with a 15-1 record and the boys were undefeated at 16-0.
“It was a good year, especially for our seniors,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “We’ve got some young players so the future is bright.”
This year’s seniors were Emily Henry, Ashlyn Rayl, Madison Fischer, Ethan Hill, Alex Schaumburg, Blaine Skinner and Da’Quawn Tatum.
Those that played all four years — Henry, Rayl, Fischer, Schaumburg and Hill — have won the regular season and district tournament titles each of their years.
“They were a good group,” Wilson said. “They never lost a regular season district match. They helped put tennis on the map in Meigs County.”
Among the surprises from this year’s group was the doubles team of Chris Plaster and Tatum. Tatum, a football player who had never played tennis before, teamed with Plaster to be Meigs’ most consistent boys doubles team.
Henry and Hill won the Donna Marie Dockins-Wilson Scholarship awards.
“It meant a lot to me because I look up to Danny,” Henry, who plans to attend Cleveland State and study to be a dental hygienist, said. “I’m very appreciative of it.”
